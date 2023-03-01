Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NYSE MRIN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.59.
About Marin Software
