Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NYSE MRIN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

