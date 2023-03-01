LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

LTC stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LTC Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

