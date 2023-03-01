Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
Featured Articles
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.