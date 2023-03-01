Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.86 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

