Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff Sells 12,500 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Victory Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Victory Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
