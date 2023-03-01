FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Issued By B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BVH. TheStreet downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $33.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Stories

