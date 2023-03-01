FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Issued By B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BVH. TheStreet downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 1.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Featured Stories
