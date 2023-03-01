David Martin Roberts Sells 25,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VRRM opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.