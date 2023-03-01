David Martin Roberts Sells 25,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRMGet Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRRM opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 837,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

