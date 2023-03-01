Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $692,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRDO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.