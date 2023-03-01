National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
