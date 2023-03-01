William Blair Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSW. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OSW stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.