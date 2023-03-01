Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

