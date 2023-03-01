Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Issued By KeyCorp

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

