KeyCorp Comments on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.62 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

