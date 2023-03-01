Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.
Stelco Increases Dividend
