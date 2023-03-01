Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

STN stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 320,602 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Stantec by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

