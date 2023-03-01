Five9, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the software maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of FIVN opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

