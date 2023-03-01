Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $259.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.