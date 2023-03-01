Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $94.31 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

