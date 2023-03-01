Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

