Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $21.66 on Monday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.