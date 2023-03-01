Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 2,000,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.