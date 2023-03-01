Flagship Pioneering Inc. Buys 3,323,310 Shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Omega Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

