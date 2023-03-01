Insider Buying: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Purchases 158,081 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twilio Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

