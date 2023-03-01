Olivier A. Filliol Sells 3,056 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,433.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,506.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,367.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

