Gust Kepler Purchases 1,130,002 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CEO Gust Kepler bought 1,130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 25.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

