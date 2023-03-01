Gust Kepler Purchases 1,130,002 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CEO Gust Kepler bought 1,130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blackboxstocks Stock Up 25.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
