Glenn O’rourke Sells 13,334 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

