Sharon Mates Sells 22,590 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,062,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $51,747,532.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
