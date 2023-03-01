Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $992,341.00 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innospec Trading Down 2.0 %

Innospec stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

