Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $865,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DoorDash

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

