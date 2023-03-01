Jennifer N. Jones Sells 8,197 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.