Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 8,912 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

