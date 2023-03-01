James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $81.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

