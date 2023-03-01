Jeffrey Dossett Sells 5,143 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $656,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00.

Impinj Stock Up 4.4 %

PI opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

