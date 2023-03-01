Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 4,801 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62.

Impinj Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

