Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 8,547 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

