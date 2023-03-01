John M. Childress II Sells 5,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

