Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Buys 32,500 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

