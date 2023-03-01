Cary Baker Sells 5,202 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $664,399.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28.

On Friday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92.

Impinj Stock Up 4.4 %

PI stock opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.