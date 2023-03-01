B. Riley Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.2 %

GOOD stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $547.06 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

