Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $587.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $545.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $521.58 on Monday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

