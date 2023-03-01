Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $587.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $545.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemed Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $521.58 on Monday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.