Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $191.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.