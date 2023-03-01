Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

