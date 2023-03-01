Analysts Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.26%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,313,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

