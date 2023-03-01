TD Securities Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.90 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
