TD Securities Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.90 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

