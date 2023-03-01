Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $45.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

