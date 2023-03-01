U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

USPH stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $962,916. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

