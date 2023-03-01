Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

