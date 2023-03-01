Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
WAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
