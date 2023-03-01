StockNews.com Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Hold

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PowerFleet Trading Up 2.2 %

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

