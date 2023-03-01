Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

RCKY stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

