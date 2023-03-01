SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $288.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.56. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $606.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group



SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

