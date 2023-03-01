Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Survey

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Granite Ridge Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.51 $2.56 billion N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $8.64 million 81.63 $1.47 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources.

Sasol has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources N/A 7.84% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sasol and Granite Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 1 0 2.50 Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sasol beats Granite Ridge Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

